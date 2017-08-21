Photo above: Camp Lift 2017 – Three day camp for girls at Colborne Emergency Services Base was a memorable event for young women.



By Story Maria Karampelas, Photos by Quinlan Palmer

The only camp of its kind for girls, between 11 to 13 years old was offered by Cramahe Volunteer Firefighter’s at the Colborne Emergency Services Base on August 16 ,17 and 18th.

It was an action-packed, fun-filled and educational camp experience for 20 young ladies who got to take part in the first firefighting training camp for girls in Northumberland County. Camp L.I.F.T. (Ladies in Firefighting Training) was three days of fun and learning about unique or “out of the ordinary” possible job opportunities for these young adults to explore. Part of the program mission was to present professional career options and broaden the awareness of career horizons for women. Camp L.I.F.T is the result of some major planning and sponsorship work from the organizers who serve with the Cramahe Fire Department. They planed over the past year to make this unique experience possible. This program also provided the girls with top notch skills training and tools to take home with them, including fire safety, life skills, leadership skills and CPR and First Aid Training certificates by Red Cross.

A impressive flow of seminars, guest speakers, and even dignitaries such as, MP Kim Rudd, MPP Lou Rinaldi and Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs came out to support the camp. Successful women in the community who have excelled in their careers, which are considered highly male-dominated, were made available for the campers. Guest speakers such as Jan Spragge, producer of The Jan Spragge Radio Show at Northumberland 89.7, spent time speaking with the campers about important life-realities, life management skills and offered encouragement to the young women. Many of the guest speakers over the three days re-enforced the importance of acquiring work skills and pursuing special training as part of their career path. All of the young women were encouraged to live their dreams and follow their hearts.



“Just keep following your hearts to what you enjoy. One thing leads to another – wherever there is, we may not ever get “there” but there are lots of ‘there’s’ along the way that are important and worth the journey,” Mrs. Spragge said in a talk about fear and learning to cope with fears. The aim at the “graduation” was that the young women take home some great life lessons, important training and the reward of expanding one’s horizons and meeting new friends too.

Camp L.I.F.T committee members worked very hard in community increase awareness to gain sponsorship and make this a memorable event act as a platform to build on in the future. This is the first camp to be dedicated to empowering young women and the hope is to make it the first of many camps for young women in the future.



Volunteer firefighter Sheri Fisher has been a with the Cramahe Fire Department for more than three years and sat as a co-leader of the organizing group for Camp L.I.F.T .

“Getting this camp off the ground was very important to us here and all the committee members were thrilled with the positive response and encouraging community feedback.”

“I love being involved in the community. It has provided me with a lot of opportunity,” she said. She has a background in Social Work and speaks sign language.

Captain Chris Bihun, co-chair of the committee, was also very thrilled with the overall community spirit involved in the three day camp and was so happy that they had so much to offer campers directly from the diverse sets of skills present among the 35 strong volunteers at the Cramahe Fire Department . Of the 35 members, five women are dedicated to volunteering with the department, which is a considerably high percentage for women on a fire department, anywhere in Ontario.

“There is so much diversity and skill on our force that the wanted to share this idea of diversity being an asset to the girls.” added Captain Bihun



Team Building & Accountability

MP Kim Rudd, Mayor Marc Coombs, Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur and CAO Craig Brooks, CRH Canada Group came to visit during Fire Extinguisher training. Life Coach and Radio Personality Jan Spragge, Dr. Julie Bihun and MPP Lou Rinaldi stopped by with some treats for swag bags. Chef Darren Lawn of King’s Plate Catering, Black Dress Catering and The Big Apple provided daily meal plans for the Camp. Training with Firefighter Tim Burgess and special talks with so many professionals gave the campers a variety of ideas where their career interests could lead them in the future!

With so many diverse people on the force they bring so much to the table. “Skills are transferable. All the people who are hired on the team have transferable skills which were brought to the Camp,” said Chief Brandon Northrup.

“The camp taught the girls not only that they could go after a job in the future that is beyond what one might consider “normal” but that they could use their skills that they learn along the way in other areas of their lives.” Chief Northrup added.



Camp L.I.F.T ladies learned valuable fire prevention skills. Ontario Power Generation offered their fire safety trailer/simulator to add to the interactive and hands-on elements of the camp . The organizing committee even partnered up with Northumberland YMCA who provided a couple staff members for the day – to assist the firefighters and also in case there was a fire call.



At the end of the camp the committee will evaluate the success of the three days at the new state-of-the-art fire hall. They will want to harness the positive energy that came of Camp L.I.F.T. and committee members will take this energy back to the table and see what more they can do to enrich the program and provide more opportunity. The hope is to continue to grow and see where they can take this next year. Another fine example of taking a community to grow a community.

For a full play-by play-recap of the event go to @CramaheFireDepartment on Facebook and for more information on future leadership training with Camp L.I.F.T. email info@campliftgirls.com