Cross Canada Tour – 33rd Annual Rotary Club of Colborne Harvest Auction Fundraiser – September 16th

$100 Cash prize costume contest – “Come As Your Favourite Canadian”

Door Prize: Win an iPad Mini!

Cross Canada Flavours Highlight Rotary Fundraiser at the 6:00 pm on September 16th at the Keeler Centre in Colborne.

For tickets call 905-396-7601 or email HERE The Rotary Club of Colborne Harvest Auction, is the single largest fundraiser for local funding in support of our Cramahe community. The Rotary Club of Colborne’s Annual Harvest Auction Dinner & Dance Fundraiser comes to the Keeler Centre, Saturday, September 16th! Enjoy a fabulous night of dancing, FUN, and delicious tastes from across Canada delivered through the evening from more than five dining-stations! Score some amazing pre-Christmas deals on HUNDREDS of Amazing Silent and Live Auction items to bid on!Good company, great food and hearty doses of Canadiana wait your table. Tickets are the same cost as the last three years, at only $80 per person, which includes fundraising for a great community cause, complimentary welcome drink, complete with delicious appetizers, dinner, desserts courses, silent & live auction events and naturally, dancing to great live music!

Win one of three prizes including the Best Costume $100 cash prize for coming as your Favourite Canadian. Costumes can be handmade or if you are looking for something more authentic, rent an outfit at at such places as The Northumberland Players

Bid on a great lineup of live and silent auction items such as: • Two round-trip tickets on VIA between Cobourg and Quebec City! • Overnight stay at the beautiful Woodlann Inn located in downtown Cobourg.

• Colborne Rotary Famous “Dinner for Six” served at your home; a 5 course dinner including wines for the different courses.

• “Brewmaster for A Day” An awesome “beer-ducation” and sampling at Cobourg finest independent brewery, thanks to William Street Brewery

• Breakfast With The Firefighters – Enjoy breakfast cooked for you and your friends & family. Tour our new state-of-the-art Cramahe Fire Base on Purdy Road.

• Lunch for four at Waupoos Winery in Picton with door-to-door delivery in a chauffeured limo!Kings Plate Catering –

• Kings Plate Catering – Dinner for 6 (Value more than $660)