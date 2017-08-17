Photo above L to R: Nathan Kelly, Phil Kelly, Cindy Hickman – CBIC Colborne

Colborne CIBC Benefit Dance in May combined In-Branch community fundraising raises more than $11,000 for the Port Hope District Health Foundation (PHDHF) account established to help the Kelly family pay for cancer treatments. The Rotary Club of Colborne Golf Day Fundraiser netted an additional $3,000 towards the treatments which cost upwards of $16,000 per session.



As many in our community are aware, it’s has been a very challenging year for the Kelly family. Nathan, 24, is suffering with Lymphoma Cancer. A particularly aggressive form called, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. With his cancer is in remission he was able to start life saving treatments taking a new, leading edge medication which ultimately can save his life.

In support of the Kelly family, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) in downtown Colborne responded to community requests to offer financial support. The branch opened a dedicated account which allowed citizens to make a donation in support of the foundation. This support was combined with community events and an awareness campaign.

This effort raised more than $11,000 for the family as a donation to the Port Hope District Health Foundation (PHDHF). The foundation was established to manage the sky-high cost associated with this ground breaking, potentially life saving treatment.

In addition to this amazing donation the Rotary Club of Colborne topped up the effort with $3,000 collected at the annual Golf Day Fundraiser. This means a total of $14,000 to the Foundation

To date Nathan has had two treatments at a cost of $16,000 each and at a minimum he will need an additional six (6) treatments. This new medication can only be called hyper-expensive, potentially costing in excess of $250,o00 a year. This is why our continued support is more important than ever. #HelpNathanLive

The fight for Nathan is far from over.

PLEASE HELP OUR LOCAL RESIDENT NATHAN KELLY. HE NEEDS THE DRUG BRENTUXIMAB TO ATTACK THE HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA CANCER CELLS. THE DRUG IS EXPENSIVE, $30,000/TREATMENT. HE HAS HAD TWO TREATMENTS & NEEDS TO COMPLETE AT LEAST SIX MORE.

WE NEED YOUR HELP, PLEASE DONATE

– Via computer at: gofundme.com/helpnathanlive – OR for a tax receipt, go to porthopedistricthealthfoundation.com – note cancer treatments for Nathan Kelly

– You may also send a cheque to the Port Hope District Health Foundation c/o Triangle Pi Inc, 25 Brogden’s Lane, Box 95, Port Hope, On, L1A 2T4)

– Go to the special account at the Colborne Branch of the CIBC

– Go to the special account at the Cobourg Branch of the Royal Bank

– Leave a cheque payable to HELP NATHAN LIVE with any Rotary Club of Colborne member, Box 725, Colborne, On, K0K 1S0