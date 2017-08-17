Wednesday Wing Nights

We have started a wing night every Wednesday evening starting at 5pm. Come on out and enjoy some wings with a variety of sauces. Wings are just $8.50 per pound. Everyone is welcome, Legion membership NOT required.





Fish Fry – Aug. 18th

Join us for our annual Fish Fry Dinner at 5pm featuring a deep fried mild fish, potatoes, veggies etc. and including dessert, coffee or tea.



Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Children 6-11 are $8. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm





Jamboree Roast Beef Dinner – WEDNESDAY Aug. 30th

Kick off the Auction Barn Jamboree by joining us for Roast Beef dinner at 5pm featuring roast beef, potatoes, veggies etc. and including dessert, coffee or tea.



A bus will be available to transport guests from the Jamboree grounds at no charge.



Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Children 6-11 are $8. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm





Steak & Burger BBQ – Saturday Sept. 2nd

Join us for the annual Labour Day weekend Steak & Burger BBQ. You’ll have your choice of either a Steak or Burger along with the trimmings for each meal.



A bus will be available to transport guests from the Jamboree grounds at no charge.



Steak Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children 6-11 are $10. Children under 5 are no charge.



Hamburger Dinner is $13 for everyone except Veterans who pay $ 9 (with Legion or service card). Children 6-11 are $ 8. Children under 5 are no charge.



Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm





Shop & Support Orders

Shop & Support orders need to be in by August 6th. Place your order for gift cards to use when shopping for regular purchases and help the branch raise funds. For more information contact Patti May







Meat Draws

The draws will take place at 4pm and 5pm with 5 prizes each hour and a 50/50 draw at 5pm.



Tickets will be $3 for the meat draws and $2 for the 50/50 draw.





Hot Drinks Available

We currently have tea, coffee and hot chocolate available for sale in the clubroom in addition to a variety of cold drinks.



The clubroom is a place to come and socialize. We can enjoy a variety of refreshments while there.



Moonshot Euchres

Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre.



The first Sunday is in support of the Branch and the second Sunday is in support of the Ladies Auxiliary.



Play starts at 1pm.





Free Wi-Fi Available

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you’re in the branch?



Just ask the bar steward for the password and you’re on the system.



Hall Rentals

We have a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting.



The hall will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner.



Give us a call if you are looking for a venue. 905-355-5479



Remember, you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.



Yours in Comradeship

— Patti May