The Big Apple is the notable landmark in our area, and if visitors know nothing else of Colborne they at least know that. It’s no coincidence that apples have been a major factor in the development of Cramahe Township. Anyone leaving the high speed roulette game that is the 401 Highway will soon notice many apple trees lining the county roads and side roads, especially if they head south. Sometimes they will be utterly surrounded by apple trees of varying sizes for as far as can be seen in every direction!

APPLES!

Cutting to the Core

The new exhibit coming into the Heritage Room of the Colborne Art Gallery August 24-October 15 will expound on this reality and perhaps reveal the how and why of apple production in Cramahe. Was it the soil? The Climate? An individual nursery stockman who wouldn’t take “no” for an answer? How big was the industry? When was its heyday – or is it still in its heyday? Please come and find out.

Join us for an Opening Reception Thursday, August 24, 7:00pm. Light refreshments on hand.

Continuing to October 15, 2017

Thursday to Sunday, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Free admission always

Heritage Room at Colborne Art Gallery

51 King Street East Colborne

Visit heritagecramahe.ca