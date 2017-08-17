Location: Roseneath Fairgrounds, 9109 County Road 45, Roseneath, ON K0K 2X0

Date: Saturday, August 26- Sunday, August 27, 2017

The Roseneath Rodeo will feature:

The event will include

Top Cowboys and Cowgirls including World Champions and Calgary Stampede contestants competing at the Rodeo.

There will also be additional events added including Junior Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping and Junior Barrel Racing.

It will feature Cowboys and Cowgirls from up to 5 countries (Canada, United States, Europe, Mexico and Brazil)

Rodeo clowns and comedy acts for the kids.

The Rawhide Team also donates time for kids visits before each performance so that they can see what it is like to be a rodeo cowboy!

Rawhide Trick Roping and Trick Riding featured during the half time show

A kids rodeo 90 minutes before the show

An autograph session after the show with the winners