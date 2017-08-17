Location:   Roseneath Fairgrounds, 9109 County Road 45, Roseneath, ON K0K 2X0
Date:  Saturday, August 26- Sunday, August 27, 2017

 

The Roseneath Rodeo will feature:

  • Top Cowboys and Cowgirls including World Champions and Calgary Stampede contestants competing at the Rodeo.

  • The event will include

    • Bareback Bronc Riding,

    • Steering Wrestling,

    • Saddle Bronc Riding,

    • Barrel Racing,

    • Breakaway Roping,

    • Team Roping

    • and Bull Riding.    

  • There will also be additional events added including Junior Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping and Junior Barrel Racing.

  • It will feature Cowboys and Cowgirls from up to 5 countries (Canada, United States, Europe, Mexico and Brazil) 

  • Rodeo clowns and comedy acts for the kids.

  • The Rawhide Team also donates time for kids visits before each performance so that they can see what it is like to be a rodeo cowboy!

  • Rawhide Trick Roping and Trick Riding featured during the half time show

  • A kids rodeo 90 minutes before the show

  • An autograph session after the show with the winners

  • And much, much more!    