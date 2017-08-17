Location: Roseneath Fairgrounds, 9109 County Road 45, Roseneath, ON K0K 2X0
Date: Saturday, August 26- Sunday, August 27, 2017
The Roseneath Rodeo will feature:
-
Top Cowboys and Cowgirls including World Champions and Calgary Stampede contestants competing at the Rodeo.
-
The event will include
-
Bareback Bronc Riding,
-
Steering Wrestling,
-
Saddle Bronc Riding,
-
Barrel Racing,
-
Breakaway Roping,
-
Team Roping
-
and Bull Riding.
-
-
There will also be additional events added including Junior Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping and Junior Barrel Racing.
-
It will feature Cowboys and Cowgirls from up to 5 countries (Canada, United States, Europe, Mexico and Brazil)
-
Rodeo clowns and comedy acts for the kids.
-
The Rawhide Team also donates time for kids visits before each performance so that they can see what it is like to be a rodeo cowboy!
-
Rawhide Trick Roping and Trick Riding featured during the half time show
-
A kids rodeo 90 minutes before the show
-
An autograph session after the show with the winners
-
And much, much more!
Leave a Reply