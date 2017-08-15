On Wednesday, August 9, 2017, YMCA Camahe Day Camp welcomed Mayor Marc Coombs and Eunice Kirkpatrick CEO, YMCA Northumberland to celebrate the last days of another successful summer of camp.

The 2017 YMCA Cramahe Day Camp program ran for six weeks during July and August and delivered 720 camper days to our kids in Cramahe Township. Operating out of the Keeler Centre, campers participated in a wide range of fun and engaging daily camp activities including, sports, games, songs, cooking, arts and crafts, visits to local playgrounds and team/skill building initiatives. Trip days included Quinte Laser Tag, Zoo to You and day trips to the Cobourg Beach, the Hasting Field House, and the Cobourg YMCA.

At our YMCA Day Camp children make new friends in a warm and welcoming camp community that teaches YMCA values. They also learn to become more independent and self-con dent, develop leadership skills and acquire an appreciation and respect for nature.

The Rise and Shine Breakfast program ran again this summer, and we would like to express our thanks to the CRH Ogden Point Quarry for sponsoring this essential part of the camp program. The YMCA Rise and Shine Breakfast program ensures every child who attends YMCA Day Camp, has the opportunity to have a nutritious meal to start their day.

This summer is the fifth year that YMCA Northumberland and the Township of Cramahe have partnered to run the summer Day Camp Program and our goal is to build on the success of the camp by engaging more kids and giving them a YMCA experience. We thank the Township of Cramahe, Mayor Marc Coombs and Council for their continued financial support for the summer day program which sponsors two weeks of subsidized camp for each camper ages 5-11 residing in the Township.