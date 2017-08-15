Because of such a rainy season Rutherflo and the Cobourg Midget Cruizers entered into a double-header with Rutherflo coming out on top with a 9-1 win. However, the score did not really reflect the pitching duel between Rutherflos Riley Minifie who earned 7 strike outs while Cruizers Brandon Landry (aka leaping Larry Jr) earned 8.
Rutherflo
Craig Buttars – home run, single
Cory Mattson – home run
John Minifie n Elliot Deseure – double each
Riley Minifie, Brandon Savage, Chris Dryburgh, Gary West, n Brandon Cane each contributed singles
Cruizers
Rick Ash – home run
Matt Ball, Doug Mcnairn, Scott Holmes, Anthony Gagovski, n Wilson Behan added singles each
In game 2 of the night, Rutherflos Craig Buttars handed Cruizers Doug Mcnairn a 3 – 1 defeat.
Rutherflo
Brandon Savage, Justin Bertin, Riley Minifie, n Cory Mattson all had singles
Cruizers
Doug Mcnairn – 2 singles
Rick Ash n Colton McCurdy with a single a piece
Thursday, 17 Aug at 6:30 starts off the double-header round of playoffs following up Thursday then on Tuesday and the final top 2 teams playing for the Colborne Cup on Thursday. Come out and enjoy some great fastball!
