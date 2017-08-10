Photo above: L to R: Cramahe Township Mayor Marc Coombs, Lila Cappelletti, Cramahe Public Library CEO Mary Norton, Author Jane Urquhart

Castleton Youth Awarded 2017 Vandermeer Toyota Poetry Prize

Among the aspiring writers receiving awards on Friday, August 4th was Lila Sundari Cappelletti of Castleton. The 2017 Vandermeer Toyota Poetry Prize was presented at the Cramahe 225 and Canada 150 opening ceremony celebrations at the Keeler Centre in Colborne by internationally renowned author Jane Urquhart, who is a resident of Colborne.

The annual poetry competition was created by Cramahe Public Library CEO Mary Norton in 2010. Students and residents of Cramahe Township enter the competition in one three categories. This year the folks at Cobourg’s Vandermeer Toyota chipped in to create a special the prize for the competition. Mary Norton hopes that 2018’s competition will build off the momentum of this years competition and our local schools in Cramahe Township will work to encourage students to pick up a pen, pencil, or keyboard and enter the competition.