The new legacy award, designed by Hoselton Sculptures, was presented to four very deserving community leaders at the Keeler Center on August 4th, 2017.

One of the mandates of the Cramahe 225 / Canada 150 celebrations was that some of the funds be used to build a legacy for the community and leave a lasting impact to be built on year-over-year. With this mandate in mind the organizing committee developed the Order of Cramahe award, a long overdue award designed to recognize members of our community who have been tireless leaders, builders of good and have worked to better our community’s quality of life in many ways.

The organizing committee canvased the community to ask for submissions and for feedback to whom would be the inaugural recipients of the awards. Jim Williams, the Cramahe 225 / Canada 150 organizing committee chair, noted in his remarks that many nominations were received from all corners of the community and in some cases award nominees were unwittingly vouching for others ahead of themselves. This speaks to the selfless quality of the four winners of the 2017 award. Mayor Marc Coombs, MP Kim Rudd, MPP Lou Rinaldi & Northumberland County Warden Mark Walas were on hand to present the awards.



The award winners of the Order of Cramahe were as follows:

Lenna Broatch – Lenna was born and raised in the community and has been a community leader and driving force behind many Cramahe initiatives and committees over the years, including but not limited to; the Cramahe Horticultural Society and even organized the amazing heritage quilt exhibition at the Salem Church Hall this past weekend.

Ed Greenwood – To say Ed is all about books in all shapes and sizes would be an understatement. A dedicated and tireless supporter of the Cramahe Public Library he has been in and around books his entire life. Ed is also an extremely successful fantasy author and the original creator of the Forgotten Realms.

Patti May – For many, Patti is intrinsically tied to the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 187. She has been involved with the Captain Charles S. Rutherford VC, MC, MM Branch for many years and has served as President at least 15 times, including 2015/2016. More than her hard work at the Legion, Patti has been involved in many community initiatives and committees, such as, but not limited to, the Apple Blossom Tyme Festival and more recently the Cramahe 225 / Canada 150 committee.

Pat Johnston – Pat is deeply committed to all things agriculture. She has been a tireless leader in the agricultural community her entire life. Pat has supported the community through her work with the Northumberland Cattlemen Association, and the Heritage United Church-Dundonald Community Hall. She and her late partner, Carl Wilce, were heavily involved with the founding of the Apple Bloosom Tyme Festival and were stalwart members of the farming community.

Congratulations to all the award recipients and the organizing committee for creating such a impressive legacy award for the community.