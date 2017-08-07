Free to the public, this event is a great opportunity for writers of all ages to learn some tactics and skills to perfect their craft. Free to the public, this event is a great opportunity for writers of all ages to learn some tactics and skills to perfect their craft.

On Tuesday, August 8th Canadian writer Chuck Bowie will be will be reading from one of his novels at 6:00 PM at the Colborne Library. This event is free to the public, and there will be a door prize and cookies will be available. At 6:30, Chuck will offering a one-hour workshop entitled Weaving the Narrative, about narrative arcs, with the second half entitled Editing the Narrative, suggesting ways to improve your story after the first draft is completed. The workshop is also free and open to the public. Copies of his books will be available for signing and sale.

Chuck Bowie is a full-time writer from Fredericton and his novels are all best-sellers in his home province and are identified as ‘bestselling’ on Amazon.ca. He also serves as the Atlantic Representative on the National Council of The Writers’ Union of Canada.

His novels are international suspense-thrillers about a contract thief who accepts money to separate people from their possessions. The thief will travel anywhere to fulfill these very lucrative contracts. His upcoming fourth novel in the Donovan: Thief For Hire, series has been accepted for publication, and each novel features food, wine, music, travel, and a happy ending. He is currently researching information for a Cozy Mystery series.