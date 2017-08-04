Photo Above: New Canadian citizens’, Ed Hagerdorn & Marie Prins, both of Colborne

32 new Canadian citizens’ were sworn in at official ceremony at the Keeler Centre on Friday August 4th.

The event was well attended by more than 100 guests, family, friends, government dignitaries and representatives from the three levels of government.

Mayor Marc Coombs, MPP Lou Rinaldi and MP Kim Rudd were on hand and provided comments to the special nature of the event which marked the “kick off” to the Cramahe 225 / Canada 150 celebrations in Cramahe Township this weekend. More on the events weekend event schedule can be found here.

The event was extra special for two new Canadian citizens, Ed Hagerdorn & Marie Prins, both of Colborne residents, who were granted their official citizenship documents at the 45 min ceremony which was capped of with the singing of our national anthem.

