Cramahe Township is going to be $8,000 a year richer thanks to the efforts of the 952 solar panels that are being installed on the roof of the community centre.

Operations Manager, Jeff Hoskin (L) & Councillor Don Clarke (R) inspect the progress of the Keeler Centre solar project. Submitted Photo.

The project initiated, overseen and funded by Community Power Northumberland will pay the municipality yearly for the next 20 years.

CPN is a volunteer renewable energy co-operative which has other solar projects in Northumberland i.e. Cobourg, Hamilton Township and more.

“On a sunny day…(the roof panels) will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 40 homes” according to the press release that accompanied the event.

Richard Tyseen, the secretary of CPN, said the $494,000 project entered into the provincial grid at 22.5 cents per kilowatt hour. It is expected to generate -approximately -320,000-kilowatt hours with a return of 7 % expected which will yield about $40,000 net per year. A number of return declines as the panels degrade but they should be good for ten years past the 20 that Cramahe has contracted for.

According to Tony Walker, President CPN, “The drive of the co-op has always been to create a sustainable business that could fund local green initiatives in the county. And to keep energy dollars in the community. As much as possible we hire local contractors.”

The volunteer board does not make money. All operating surplus after costs are covered are turned back into the community. Groups with a green project in mind are encouraged to approach the co-op for funding according to Tony. For example, Habitat for Humanity Northumberland has put in an application for a $5,000 grant which the co-op will review. At present investments in projects have taken up most of the funds and so grants have been small during the past three years but they are expected to grow.

Next year the co-op hopes to introduce bonds for the public to purchase so they can participate. At present, there are 104 members. The membership fee is $25 for a lifetime membership. They expect the bonds to yield 5%.

According to Richard, the expected cash flow might be around $100,000 to $150,000 in the next few years over the six projects.

Mayor Marc Combs was on hand for the announcement and said, “What really attracted us was that they (CPN) are a community not-for-profit. Their money is going back into the community.”

“We didn’t have the time and resources to do the project. We are doing other stuff.. with just over 20 employees..it made sense to have this done by a third party group.”

The Keeler Community Centre was built in 2001.

For more info about CPN, check out the website:

Community Power Northumberland