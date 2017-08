This weekend in Celebration of Cramahe 225 & Canada 150,

come and discover our collective history.

Heritage Walking Tours Come Join Us! Maps are Provided

COLBORNE – August 5th, 2017

Meet at St.Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Colborne

2:00 to 4 :00 p.m.

CASTLETON – August 6th, 2017

Meet at Castleton Cemetery

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Come join us and celebrate our community history.