Photo From left to right: Don Clark, Member – Board of Directors, Lower Trent Conservation, Glenda Rodgers, Chief Administrative Officer, Lower Trent Conservation Sefton Grell, Site Manager, Ogden Point Quarry, CRH Canada Group Inc. Barb Smith, Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator, CRH Canada Group Inc.

CRH Canada Group Inc. has shared a shovel full of support for local youth environmental education. Today, the corporation’s Ogden Point Quarry, located along the shore of Lake Ontario, south of Colborne, donated $2,000 in support of Lower Trent Conservation’s “Connecting KIDS with NATURE” youth environmental education initiatives.

“We are grateful for the generous donation contributed by CRH’s Ogden Point Quarry,” says Glenda Rodgers, Lower Trent Conservation’s Chief Administrative Officer. “Without support from individuals and local businesses’ like this, our organization would be unable to deliver the quality youth environmental education programming we’re known for. This money will be used to help us educate young people about the importance of our natural environment and engage them in conservation practices, fostering the next generation of environmental leaders.”

Connecting KIDS with NATURE features a variety of programming spearheaded by Lower Trent Conservation including Tri-County Children’s Water Festival, Caring for our Watersheds™ contest, environmental presentations and workshops for schools, youth-based community groups, and more.

“CRH Canada’s Ogden Point Quarry is proud to support Lower Trent Conservation’s Connecting KIDS with NATURE programs,” says Sefton Grell, Ogden Point Quarry Manager. “We congratulate Lower Trent Conservation for providing opportunities for young children to learn about the environment and how they can protect it.”

Lower Trent Conservation receives no financial support from government for youth education activities. A fundraising program was initiated in 2016 to seek donations to support youth environmental education programs. Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Lower Trent Conservation at 613-394-4829, or visit www.ltc.on.ca.