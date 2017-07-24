The Mill at Piper Creek Arts & Heritage Centre continues to re-enforce their commitment to foster and promote a wide variety of professional artists and is celebrating Canada 150 / Cramahe 225 this summer with quintessentially Canadian shows in Colborne & Castleton.

“Being able to encourage and promote the success of these vibrant professional artists, who are both locally and from across Canada – this is the kind of thing which inspired us to work to create an Arts and Heritage space in Cramahe,” says Candace Cox, president of the Mill at Piper Creek. “We’re lucky to have the opportunity to host these kind of events, and grateful to the Northumberland community for helping us make them successful.”

On August 5 & 6, as part of Cramahe 225 / Canada 150 celebrations, The Mill at Piper Creek is teaming up with Ontario Street Theatre to produce The Great Canadian Review. This fun, 70-minute show features a troupe of professional improvisers who will create a hilarious show based on audience suggestions. Adding to the show, the Mill’s own “house band” will round out the evening with a number of Canadian classic hits, from Shania Twain and Neil Young, to Tom Cochrane and Stompin’ Tom Connor. The Great Canadian Review will run on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Colborne as part of the evening celebration at the Keeler Centre, following the dinner with Jane Urquhart.

On Sunday, August 6, The Great Canadian Review will be repeated in Castleton, at the Castleton Sports Fields, at 8:00 pm with fireworks scheduled for 10:30 that night. Admission is by donation – families are welcome. For more information visit www.themillatpipercreek.ca/events or call 905-344-7119. Facebook event listing is here