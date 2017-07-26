Reflecting their commitment to foster and promote a wide variety of professional artists, The Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre is celebrating Canada 150 this summer with two very different, but quintessentially Canadian shows.

On August 1, they are proud to sponsor a performance of the Canadian premiere tour of Sweat, performed by The Bicycle Opera Project, the only Canadian performance company which tours on bikes!

Sweat is an acappella opera for nine singers, about the global garment industry. Sweat follows a day in the life of a group of immigrant women in a sweatshop … reflecting on the hopes and dreams and daily challenges for workers who make our clothes. Sung in English, with songs in Hungarian, Cantonese, Ukranian and Spanish, Sweat weaves a tapestry of culture and music – a perfect birthday tribute to the mosaic which is Canada.

The mandate of the Bicycle Opera is to bring contemporary Canadian music to smaller communities where there is less or no opportunity to hear it.

“I love watching people who have never experienced live opera hear this caliber of performance,” says Candace Cox, president of the Mill at Piper Creek. “They are always blown away. And this is the perfect show for everyone; it is beautiful music with a solid story that needs to be told – and it is in English!”

Sweat will run on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:00 pm, at Trinity United Church in Cobourg. Advance tickets are $25; at the door $35. To purchase call 905-344-7119 or go to www.themillatpipercreek.ca/events.

And then on an entirely different musical note, on August 5 and 6, as part of Cramahe’s Canada 150 / Cramahe 225 celebrations, The Mill at Piper Creek is teaming up with Ontario Street Theatre to produce The Great Canadian Review. This fun, 70-minute show features a troupe of professional improvisers who will create a hilarious show based on audience suggestions. Adding to the show, the Mill’s own “house band” will round out the evening with a number of Canadian classic hits, from Shania Twain and Neil Young, to Tom Cochrane and Stompin’ Tom Connor. The Great Canadian Review will run on Saturday, August 5th in Colborne as part of the evening celebration at the Keeler Centre, following the dinner with Jane Urquhart.

On Sunday, August 6, The Great Canadian Review will be repeated in Castleton, at the Sports Grounds, at 8:00 pm with fireworks scheduled to follow. Admission is by donation – families are welcome. For more information visit www.themillatpipercreek.ca/events or call 905-344-7119.



“Being able to encourage and promote the success of these vibrant professional artists, who are both locally and from across Canada – this is the kind of thing which inspired us to work to create an Arts and Heritage space,” says Cox. “We’re lucky to have the opportunity to host these kind of events, and grateful to the Northumberland community for helping us make them successful.”

Photo by Dahlia Katz