August 24th – Beach Party Boys!

Closing out our 2017 season, this foursome will be singing that California sound of the 60s and 70s.

Join in at 5pm for a pay-as-you-go BBQ provided by King’s Plate Catering, Cramahe Now and Rutherford’s Roadside Market!

Music Starts at 6:30 – 50/50 Draw

Bring your chair & enjoy! See you Thursday!

Thanks to all previous sponsors who have made the 2017 line-up possible! And thank you to everyone who has attended this year in making it another successful season!