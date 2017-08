August 10th – The Bay City Band

Coming to the Square for the first time! An 8-piece band playing the hits of Buble to Motown!

Music Starts at 6:30 – 50/50 Draw

Bring your chair & enjoy! See you Thursday!

Thanks to all previous sponsors who have made the 2017 line-up possible!

Next Up:

August 17 – James Ryce & Top Shelf

August 24 – Beach Party Boys