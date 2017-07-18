

Christmas in July – July 21st

Come on out and enjoy this annual dinner featuring deep fried turkey, dressing, salads etc. and including dessert (pumpkin pie), coffee or tea.



Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Children 6-11 are $8. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm







Canada 150 Roast Beef Dinner – Aug. 4th

Join us for the Roast Beef dinner at 5pm featuring roast beef, potatoes, veggies etc. and including dessert, coffee or tea.



After dinner, head up to Victoria Square to attend the opening ceremonies of Cramahe’s Canada 150th celebration weekend.



Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Children 6-11 are $8. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm



Canada 150 / Cramahe 225th Celebration Weekend

Colborne Legion is proud to have worked with and supported the planning of the local celebrations of Canada’s 150th and the Township of Cramahe’s 225th.



Come out and take part in the local activities that weekend.



Tickets for the dinner theatre at the Keeler Centre on Saturday Aug. 5th are on sale at the branch as well as other locations in the community.



The evening features a meet and greet with prominent Canadian author, Jane Urquhart and her talk about her latest book “A Number of Things”, the premier of the Heritage Cramahe film on Eliza Padginton, a truly Canadian dinner by Black Dress Catering and the Great Canadian Revue featuring Canadian music will top off the evening.



All for just $30. Tickets will only be sold in advance. Get yours now.







Trash & Treasures – Aug 12th

Plan on stopping by the branch during the annual community wide Trash & Treasures yard sale. Our BBQ will be fired up early to provide peameal on a bun, hamburgers, sausage on a bun and hot dogs.





Fish Fry – Aug. 18th

Join us for our annual Fish Fry Dinner at 5pm featuring a deep fried mild fish, potatoes, veggies etc. and including dessert, coffee or tea.



Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Children 6-11 are $8. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm





Jamboree Roast Beef Dinner – WEDNESDAY Aug. 30th

Kick off the Auction Barn Jamboree by joining us for Roast Beef dinner at 5pm featuring roast beef, potatoes, veggies etc. and including dessert, coffee or tea.



A bus will be available to transport guests from the Jamboree grounds at no charge.



Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Children 6-11 are $8. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm



—



Steak & Burger BBQ – Saturday Sept. 2nd

Join us for the annual Labour Day weekend Steak & Burger BBQ. You’ll have your choice of either a Steak or Burger along with the trimmings for each meal.



A bus will be available to transport guests from the Jamboree grounds at no charge.



Steak Dinner is $15 for everyone except Veterans who pay $11 (with Legion or service card). Children 6-11 are $10. Children under 5 are no charge.



Hamburger Dinner is $13 for everyone except Veterans who pay $ 9 (with Legion or service card). Children 6-11 are $ 8. Children under 5 are no charge.



Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm





Shop & Support Orders

Shop & Support orders need to be in by August 6th. Place your order for gift cards to use when shopping for regular purchases and help the branch raise funds. For more information contact Patti May







Meat Draws

The draws will take place at 4pm and 5pm with 5 prizes each hour and a 50/50 draw at 5pm.



Tickets will be $3 for the meat draws and $2 for the 50/50 draw.







Hot Drinks Available

We currently have tea, coffee and hot chocolate available for sale in the clubroom in addition to a variety of cold drinks.



The clubroom is a place to come and socialize. We can enjoy a variety of refreshments while there.



Moonshot Euchres

Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre.



The first Sunday is in support of the Branch and the second Sunday is in support of the Ladies Auxiliary.



Play starts at 1pm.





Free Wi-Fi Available

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you’re in the branch?



Just ask the bar steward for the password and you’re on the system.



Hall Rentals

We have a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting.



The hall will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner.



Give us a call if you are looking for a venue. 905-355-5479



Remember, you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.



Yours in Comradeship

— Patti May