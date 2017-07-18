http://www.cramahenow.com/?page_id=686

Cramahe Fire Calls June 2017

Public Communication is a key tool of engagement for Municipality of Cramahe Fire Service. We continue to strive to provide the best service possible for our community.

Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Township of Cramahe Fire service, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer fire service responds to.

For more information please contact:

Larry Dadson
Chief Fire Prevention Officer
Township of Cramahe Fire Department
P.O. Box 357
232 Purdy Rd.
Colborne, On K0K 1S0
905-355-1219

TOWNSHIP OF CRAMAHE FIRE CALLS FOR JUNE 2017

CALL # DATE TIME LOCATION CALL TYPE
094 JUNE 1 18:42  FIDDICK ROAD MEDICAL ASSIST
095 JUNE 3 12:11 401 W/B @ 496 MVC
096 JUNE 5 19:01  PERCY STREET MEDICAL ASSIST
097 JUNE 6 11:37  KING ST E MEDICAL ASSIST
098 JUNE 7 17:54  LEE LANE MEDICAL ASSIST
099 JUNE 9 20:51  KING ST E BUILDING COLLAPSE
100 JUNE 10 21:08  KING ST E REATTEND
101 JUNE 11 13:36  KING ST E MEDICAL ASSIST
102 JUNE 12 10:17  COURTLAND CRES CANCELLED CALL
103 JUNE 22 07:24 BIG APPLE/ORCHARD DR MVC
104 JUNE 23 20:07  PENRYN RD STRUCTURE FIRE
105 JUNE 25 19:31  PURDY ROAD HYDRO ISSUE
106 JUNE 26 13:09  DINGMAN RD MEDICAL ASSIST
107 JUNE 27 23:38  TORONTO RD CO ALARM
108 JUNE 28 17:07 401 W/B @ 496 VEHICLE FIRE
109 JUNE 30 00:17 401 E/B @ 502 MVC

TOTALS YEAR TO DATE

                                                      MONTH     YTD      LYTD

  • STURCTURE FIRES           1     4      2
  • MVC    3    26       18
  • MEDICAL ASSIST                  6     36     48
  • MUTUAL AIDS     0     2       3
  • FALSE ALARMS(auto alarms, cancelled)     1     14     19
  • GRASS/BRUSH FIRES     0     6       7
  • VEHICLE FIRES                    1     2      2
  • CHIMNEY FIRES               0     0       0
  • ALL OTHER FIRES                   0     2       5
  • CO ALARMS     1     6       2
  • ALL OTHER CALLS                   3     11       9

TOTALS               MONTH: 16   YTD: 109    LYTD:115

0 July 18, 2017 New News

Leave a Reply