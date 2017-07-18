Cramahe Fire Calls June 2017

Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Township of Cramahe Fire service, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer fire service responds to.

For more information please contact:

Larry Dadson

Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Township of Cramahe Fire Department

P.O. Box 357

232 Purdy Rd.

Colborne, On K0K 1S0

905-355-1219