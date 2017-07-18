Cramahe Fire Calls June 2017

Public Communication is a key tool of engagement for Municipality of Cramahe Fire Service. We continue to strive to provide the best service possible for our community.
Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Township of Cramahe Fire service, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer fire service responds to.
For more information please contact:
Larry Dadson
Chief Fire Prevention Officer
Township of Cramahe Fire Department
P.O. Box 357
232 Purdy Rd.
Colborne, On K0K 1S0
905-355-1219
TOWNSHIP OF CRAMAHE FIRE CALLS FOR JUNE 2017
|CALL #
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|CALL TYPE
|094
|JUNE 1
|18:42
|FIDDICK ROAD
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|095
|JUNE 3
|12:11
|401 W/B @ 496
|MVC
|096
|JUNE 5
|19:01
|PERCY STREET
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|097
|JUNE 6
|11:37
|KING ST E
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|098
|JUNE 7
|17:54
|LEE LANE
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|099
|JUNE 9
|20:51
|KING ST E
|BUILDING COLLAPSE
|100
|JUNE 10
|21:08
|KING ST E
|REATTEND
|101
|JUNE 11
|13:36
|KING ST E
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|102
|JUNE 12
|10:17
|COURTLAND CRES
|CANCELLED CALL
|103
|JUNE 22
|07:24
|BIG APPLE/ORCHARD DR
|MVC
|104
|JUNE 23
|20:07
|PENRYN RD
|STRUCTURE FIRE
|105
|JUNE 25
|19:31
|PURDY ROAD
|HYDRO ISSUE
|106
|JUNE 26
|13:09
|DINGMAN RD
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|107
|JUNE 27
|23:38
|TORONTO RD
|CO ALARM
|108
|JUNE 28
|17:07
|401 W/B @ 496
|VEHICLE FIRE
|109
|JUNE 30
|00:17
|401 E/B @ 502
|MVC
TOTALS YEAR TO DATE
MONTH YTD LYTD
- STURCTURE FIRES 1 4 2
- MVC 3 26 18
- MEDICAL ASSIST 6 36 48
- MUTUAL AIDS 0 2 3
- FALSE ALARMS(auto alarms, cancelled) 1 14 19
- GRASS/BRUSH FIRES 0 6 7
- VEHICLE FIRES 1 2 2
- CHIMNEY FIRES 0 0 0
- ALL OTHER FIRES 0 2 5
- CO ALARMS 1 6 2
- ALL OTHER CALLS 3 11 9
TOTALS MONTH: 16 YTD: 109 LYTD:115
