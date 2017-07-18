Featured above: Judy Hopkins, Road to Warkworth, acrylic on canvas, Honourable Mention Award; Jane Robertson, Autumn Gold, oil on canvas; and Bev Funnell, Northern Layers, mixed media, collage, stitching, Juror’s Choice Award. Allan Short, Winters Rushing Waters, photo printed on acrylic, Honourable Mention award

On a beautiful Saturday July 8th, the treasured heritage building of Cramahe Township

that 20 years ago became the Colborne Art Gallery was host to the opening of the

Annual Juried Show. The gallery was packed with over 130 people present to celebrate

the 27 artists whose work was chosen from among 109 pieces submitted for jurying by

Eileen Menzel. The juried show event was begun 5 years ago to provide a new

opportunity for artists to have their work viewed, judged and potentially exhibited for five

weeks. Interest in the opportunity this year reached as far east as Belleville and as far

west as Milton with many entries from Northumberland County.

The variety of media, subject matter and styles of the 49 works make for a wonderfully

interesting show. The Juror’s Award, sponsored by the Members of the gallery, went to

Bev Funnell for a mixed media, collage and stitching piece described by Eileen Menzel

as “taken beyond traditional expectations”. Cramahe Township Mayor Marc Coombs

chose an acrylic on wood by Lyn Smith and presented her with a beautiful plaque

topped with an aluminum apple crafted by Hoselton Sculptures! A haunting watercolour

portrait by Faith Lowman received the Patron’s Award (sponsored anonymously for the

past 5 years) and three Honourable Mentions went to Allan Short for a photograph

printed on acrylic and taken in -25C weather, Judy Hopkins for “Road to Warkworth “

described as “an exceptional work” and Carol Edwards for a small sculpted figure which

“attracts and intrigues a viewer with a story to tell”. The award sponsors are Ganaraska

Art and Framing of Port Hope, Cree Organics of Colborne and Sundance Gallery of

Grafton.

Juror Menzel had a 30 year career as a visual art teacher in Toronto; one of her criteria

for jurying is “If I bought it would I still like it many years from now”. She is returning to

the show on Sunday, August 13th, the closing day, at 2.30pm, to provide critique to any

of the artists who submitted work, whether accepted or not. What an opportunity! Come,

.be inspired and see if there is something here for you.

.Gallery hours are 12 to 4 Thursdays through Sundays. King Street Colborne. By the yellow sculpture

Story submitted by Clare Bonnell