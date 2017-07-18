-
Featured above: Judy Hopkins, Road to Warkworth, acrylic on canvas, Honourable Mention Award; Jane Robertson, Autumn Gold, oil on canvas; and Bev Funnell, Northern Layers, mixed media, collage, stitching, Juror’s Choice Award.
- Allan Short, Winters Rushing Waters, photo printed on acrylic, Honourable Mention award
On a beautiful Saturday July 8th, the treasured heritage building of Cramahe Township
that 20 years ago became the Colborne Art Gallery was host to the opening of the
Annual Juried Show. The gallery was packed with over 130 people present to celebrate
the 27 artists whose work was chosen from among 109 pieces submitted for jurying by
Eileen Menzel. The juried show event was begun 5 years ago to provide a new
opportunity for artists to have their work viewed, judged and potentially exhibited for five
- Bev Funnell, Northern Layers, mixed media, collage, stitching, Juror’s Choice Award
weeks. Interest in the opportunity this year reached as far east as Belleville and as far
west as Milton with many entries from Northumberland County.
The variety of media, subject matter and styles of the 49 works make for a wonderfully
interesting show. The Juror’s Award, sponsored by the Members of the gallery, went to
Bev Funnell for a mixed media, collage and stitching piece described by Eileen Menzel
as “taken beyond traditional expectations”. Cramahe Township Mayor Marc Coombs
chose an acrylic on wood by Lyn Smith and presented her with a beautiful plaque
topped with an aluminum apple crafted by Hoselton Sculptures! A haunting watercolour
portrait by Faith Lowman received the Patron’s Award (sponsored anonymously for the
past 5 years) and three Honourable Mentions went to Allan Short for a photograph
printed on acrylic and taken in -25C weather, Judy Hopkins for “Road to Warkworth “
described as “an exceptional work” and Carol Edwards for a small sculpted figure which
“attracts and intrigues a viewer with a story to tell”. The award sponsors are Ganaraska
- Becker, Lorenz, Young & Petit, Four Artists One Sunflower, mixed fibres
Art and Framing of Port Hope, Cree Organics of Colborne and Sundance Gallery of
Grafton.
Juror Menzel had a 30 year career as a visual art teacher in Toronto; one of her criteria
for jurying is “If I bought it would I still like it many years from now”. She is returning to
the show on Sunday, August 13th, the closing day, at 2.30pm, to provide critique to any
of the artists who submitted work, whether accepted or not. What an opportunity! Come,
.be inspired and see if there is something here for you.
.Gallery hours are 12 to 4 Thursdays through Sundays. King Street Colborne. By the yellow sculpture
Story submitted by Clare Bonnell
