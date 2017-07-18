Well after several days of rain, the skies cleared for our Public – Cramahe Township – June 7, 2017 – NHH BIGGEST COFFEE MORNING to raise funds and awareness of our Northumberland Hills Hospital.

Local Caterers Donna Rusaw of Black Dress Catering and Darren Lawn of King’s Plate Catering put on a delicious spread to generously sponsor our Cramahe support of this NHH initiative.

With the support of the Township of Cramahe, the Colborne and District Lions Club, The Rotary Club of Colborne and the many community attendees, $567.10 was raised. Thank you!!! The money has been delivered to the Foundation offices of the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Additional donations may still come in and they will be referred to the NHH Foundation.

Those who came to enjoy a cuppa, in support of the purchase of new digital mammography equipment for NHH, enjoyed the morning but were wondering where everyone was. Do not miss our NHH BIGGEST COFFEE MORNING next year!