Saturday August 5:

Keeler Centre FUN FAYRE 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Come out and enjoy! Fun for all ages!

Petting zoo

Pony rides for children

Visit Primrose the donkey!

Learn about bees!

Watch sheep shearing!

Sit and relax and get your face painted!

Antique tractors!

Cramahe Fire Department Demonstration

Build a bird feeder!

Blinko, bean bag toss and many more games for all ages.

Enjoy cotton candy and visit the canteen for food and drinks!

Salem Church Hall Quilt Show 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Signature quilts spanning 1892 – present will be displayed. Come and find your name or maybe your grandmothers!

Also see sewing machines, irons , ironing boards and quilting frames from days gone by.

Throughout Cramahe Cramahe Artists’ Studio Tour 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m

See separate map.

Colborne Library Genealogy 11:00a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ask questions- get answers on Creating your family tree! How to get UEL designation!

The answers will be here along with some local family histories.

Old St. Andrews Heritage Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. $6.00

Enjoy lunch in the oldest continually operating Presbyterian Church in Ontario

Colborne Heritage Walking Tour 2:00 p.m.

Led by Barrie Wood leaving from Old St. Andrews