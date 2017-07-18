 Saturday August 5:

Keeler Centre             FUN FAYRE 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Come out and enjoy! Fun for all ages!

Petting zoo

Pony rides for children

Visit Primrose the donkey!

Learn about bees!

Watch sheep shearing!

Sit and relax and get your face painted!

Antique tractors!

Cramahe Fire Department Demonstration

Build a bird feeder!

Blinko, bean bag toss and many more games for all ages.

Enjoy cotton candy and visit the canteen for food and drinks!

Salem Church Hall                   Quilt Show                   10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Signature quilts spanning 1892 – present will be displayed. Come and find your name or maybe your grandmothers! 

Also see sewing machines, irons , ironing boards and quilting frames from days gone by.

Throughout Cramahe    Cramahe Artists’ Studio Tour  10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m

                                                 See separate map.

Colborne Library            Genealogy  11:00a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ask questions- get answers on Creating your family tree! How to get UEL designation!

          The answers will be here along with some local family histories.

Old St. Andrews                 Heritage Lunch  11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.   $6.00

    Enjoy lunch in the oldest continually operating Presbyterian Church in Ontario

Colborne              Heritage Walking Tour  2:00 p.m.  

        Led  by Barrie Wood leaving from Old St. Andrews