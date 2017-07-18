Sunday August 6:
Keeler Centre Fun Fayre continues (see Sat. Events) 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Salem Church Hall Quilt Show 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Throughout Cramahe Cramahe Studio Tour 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Keeler Centre Colborne Rotary Car Rally Registration 12:00 noon
A mystery tour within Cramahe Township Great Fun! Great Prizes!
Keeler Centre Ukulele Performance 1:30 p.m.
CASTLETON SPORTS’ FIELDS
North vs. South Ball Tournament 12 noon – 4:00 p.m. BBQ
Heritage Walking Tour with Roseanne Quinn Meet at Castleton Cemetery 2:00 p.m.
Ukulele Performance 3:30 p.m.
Trophy Presentations Car Rally and Ball Tournament 5:00 p.m.
Closing Remarks 8:30 p.m. Followed by FIREWORKS!!
Sponsored by CRH Canada ,Ogden Point Quarry and presented by Doug Smith of Doug’s Small Engines
