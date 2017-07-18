Sunday August 6:

Keeler Centre Fun Fayre continues (see Sat. Events) 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Salem Church Hall Quilt Show 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Throughout Cramahe Cramahe Studio Tour 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Keeler Centre Colborne Rotary Car Rally Registration 12:00 noon

A mystery tour within Cramahe Township Great Fun! Great Prizes!

Keeler Centre Ukulele Performance 1:30 p.m.

CASTLETON SPORTS’ FIELDS

North vs. South Ball Tournament 12 noon – 4:00 p.m. BBQ

Heritage Walking Tour with Roseanne Quinn Meet at Castleton Cemetery 2:00 p.m.

Ukulele Performance 3:30 p.m.

Trophy Presentations Car Rally and Ball Tournament 5:00 p.m.

Closing Remarks 8:30 p.m. Followed by FIREWORKS!!

Sponsored by CRH Canada ,Ogden Point Quarry and presented by Doug Smith of Doug’s Small Engines