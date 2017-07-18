Sunday August 6:

Keeler Centre      Fun Fayre continues (see Sat. Events)      10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Salem Church Hall             Quilt Show                                 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Throughout Cramahe       Cramahe Studio Tour                    10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Keeler Centre              Colborne Rotary Car Rally               Registration 12:00 noon

            A mystery tour within Cramahe Township       Great Fun!  Great Prizes!

Keeler Centre                         Ukulele Performance                  1:30 p.m.

                                      CASTLETON SPORTS’ FIELDS

North vs. South Ball Tournament            12 noon – 4:00 p.m.                  BBQ

Heritage Walking Tour with Roseanne Quinn   Meet at Castleton Cemetery 2:00 p.m.

Ukulele Performance              3:30 p.m.

Trophy Presentations      Car Rally and Ball Tournament             5:00 p.m.

 Closing Remarks 8:30 p.m. Followed by FIREWORKS!!

Sponsored by CRH Canada ,Ogden Point Quarry and presented by Doug Smith of Doug’s Small Engines