Saturday Evening Aug. 5
At the Keeler Centre
A TRULY CANADIAN EVENING
Tickets: $30.00
“Meet and Greet”with Jane Urquhart at 5:00 p.m.
Heritage Cramahe presents the video premiere of Eliza Padginton
Jane Urquhart talks about “A Number of Things” 6:00 p.m.
Books available for purchase and signing.
Dinner by Black Dress Catering featuring Atlantic salmon, Quebec chicken, Alberta prime rib, and fresh Ontario vegetables. 7:00 p.m.
Great Canadian Revue featuring music by The Mill Arts and Heritage Centre and Improv by Ontario Street Theatre. 8:30 p.m.
