Saturday Evening Aug. 5

At the Keeler Centre

A TRULY CANADIAN EVENING

Tickets: $30.00

“Meet and Greet”with Jane Urquhart at 5:00 p.m.

Heritage Cramahe presents the video premiere of Eliza Padginton

Jane Urquhart talks about “A Number of Things” 6:00 p.m.

Books available for purchase and signing.

Dinner by Black Dress Catering featuring Atlantic salmon, Quebec chicken, Alberta prime rib, and fresh Ontario vegetables. 7:00 p.m.

Great Canadian Revue featuring music by The Mill Arts and Heritage Centre and Improv by Ontario Street Theatre. 8:30 p.m.