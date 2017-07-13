Local Student Headed for National Barrel Horse Riding Competition in USA

What are you doing this summer that is exciting? Sleeping outside in your hammock? Going to the cottage?

Well, for a mere 30 seconds of fun, Cierra Boniface, 16, with the assistance of several members of her family are going to drive for 21 hours and fork over close to $7,000. Can you top that?

I didn’t think so. Not unless you are a barrel horse rider like Cierra.

You have probably seen barrel horse riding in rodeos but don’t know much about it. It’s an event where a rider and a horse run a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels. Whoever does it the fastest is the winner. Like hanging onto a bucking steer, rider and horse don’t have much time. About 15 seconds or thereabouts to stay competitive.

Cierra is a Cramahe resident who attends East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton. She will be going into grade 11 in September. She has been really competitive in barrel racing for a year. She wants ultimately to get into policing but for now, she is doing well in competitive riding. Cierra won Extreme Cowboy Reserve Championships in 2013 and 2014 as well as the designation of Over All High Point Champion. Again in 2015, she won Reserve Champion status.

This year she is one of 16 Ontario riders going to the National Barrel Horse Association Youth Worlds in Perry Georgia USA that runs from July 22 to July 29. Approximately, 4,000 male and female riders will be competing. Each gets to compete twice. If successful the opportunity for 2 more rides will be possible.

That is a lot on the line for so short a time. There is prize money and a horse trailer to be won as well.

What hasn’t been talked about yet, is the horse, Sugar. An Appaloosa breed. A thirteen-year-old mare that came to the Pinegrove Stable “a sour” horse. Meaning no darn good for barrel racing. She and Cierra are buds now but a whole lot of horse sense had to be talked into Sugar before she came round to seeing riding Cierra’s way.

“We have a complicated relationship,” she says. “We can be super super luvy with each other and we have some arguments. It’s very complicated. She has a mind of her own.”

Her mother Lenore Partridge says, “Anybody that has seen this horse would see that it wouldn’t barrel race at all. She was deemed by several trainers done. Cierra has worked very hard to get her where she is at.”

But, Sugar is competitive Cierra says and that is what matters. As for whether she is ready for the event, Cierra claims she is ready for the competition, “I am nervous but very excited. I hope Sugar gives all she’s got and I give all I got.”

Getting ready for competition is expensive. Cierra and her family have held bottle drives, auctions and have secured sponsorship. If you feel like contributing go to

The show starts Sunday, July 22. Cierra will be in the teen division draw number 670. See www.Barrelhorsenews.Com . You can live watch the event, follow through https://www.barrelhorsenews.com/barrel-racing-events-results/upcoming-events/event/2869-nbha-youth-world-championships