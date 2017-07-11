Cobourg Dodgers were defeated 10 – 2 by the Cobourg Cruisers. The winning pitcher was Brandon (aka Leaping Larry Jr) Landry who also gained a triple to add to his stats.

Bantams​ John Kellar garnered a double in the loss.

Rutherflo fell 11 – 7 to Cobourg Cruisers in the double header. Having no pitchers for the game and very few players and with a little help from the Cruisers, Brandon Cane and Jason Post took to the mound in a valiant effort.

Rutherflo

Brandon Cane and Jon Minifie – 2 singles each

Justin Bertin and Mike Rutherford – 1 single each

Cruisers

Doug Mcnairin won the contest and added a single.

Dexter Barrett, Anthony Gagovski, and Matt Ball followed suit with 1 single a piece.

