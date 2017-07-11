Following the tremendous support from residents for mounting Northumberland Went to War in the fall of 2016, Heritage Cramahe is asking people in Cramahe to make another journey into their attics, trunks, high shelves, and deep closets .

The next Cramahe Moment film will revolve around Miss Eliza J. Padginton, the longest serving postmistress in Canada’s history. She also famously wrote hundreds of letters to local military personnel serving overseas in wartime: Boer War, The Great War, Second World War and the Korean Conflict. We have, and our film contains, many letters written TO Miss E.J. by the young soldiers. We are asking for help in finding any letters written BY Miss E.J. Of course they are rare, because the letters would have had to be purposely kept and packed away in a small kit bag, and carried on backs on long marches or worse, and survived the filth and mud and destruction that lurked around every corner. But it seems that of all the hundreds of letters that Miss E.J. sent, one or two might have made it home to Cramahe, and that it remains hidden away or forgotten somewhere.

So if you have a relative or ancestor who lived in Cramahe and served overseas with the Canadian Military, think about any keepsakes that might still exist, and see if any letters are signed from Miss E.J.

Following the great success of the first Cramahe Moment, the Charles S. Rutherford story

(Best Local Film – Belleville Doc Fest 2016) the Miss Padginton Cramahe Moment will be launched during the Canada 150 celebrations, August 5, as part of the Saturday night events at the Keeler Centre, Colborne. It would be wonderful to have an original letter in her handwriting to show at the first viewing.

With any finds or questions about this project, please contact info@heritagecramahe.ca

For any and all info about Heritage Cramahe and its work, please visit heritagecramahe.ca