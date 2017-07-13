Politicians and Cramahe staff gathered early Friday morning for a funding announcement in front of town hall.

Mayor Marc Coombs after thanking his staff, MPP Lou Rinaldi and MP Kim Rudd said that the announcement to fund an environmental assessment for extending the gravity sewer up Elgin Street and across Purdy was “critically important long-term to our municipality…this EA is designed for a full sewer up to the 401…(and) is going to support long term commercial and industrial development…there are a number of investors willing to invest tens of millions of dollars up there to create literally dozens if not hundreds of jobs. “

The EA will be completed by the end of the year with construction to begin in 2018. The project length under consideration is three kilometres and the total projected cost of the project in the neighbourhood of 3.5 million.

Part of the consideration is the enlargement of the existing 4” sewer presenting serving the industrial area to a 12” to 18” pipe that is all gravity fed.

One of the major reasons for the project is the interest The Big Apple has shown in expanding its facilities. Improved waste management would benefit it along with all commercial, industrial and small businesses in the area. There is about 7 acres of industrial land presently available for use.

Funding for the EA is $66,061 from the Federal Government, $33,031 from the Provincial Government with the Township of Cramahe funding the remaining portion.

According to a press release, Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities said, “Investing in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining a healthy environment and providing access to clean, reliable drinking water.The Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories and municipalities across the country to support important projects like the one in Cramahe, which ensure that Canadian communities are healthy and sustainable now and for years to come.”

Lou Rinaldi, Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament for Northumberland—Quinte West, on behalf of the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure said, “Our government has made water infrastructure project funding a top priority. Today’s funding continues our commitment to communities across Northumberland-Quinte-West. Access to clean water and to reliable wastewater systems are the backbone of any thriving community.”