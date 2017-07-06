For over two and a half decades, four local musicians have been entertaining crowds in southeastern Ontario.

The Fade Kings, made up of Quinte-area musicians , Leigh Moore (keyboard and vocals), Eric Fry (lead guitar and vocals), Jake de Vries (bass guitar and vocals) and David Impey (drums and vocals) are celebrating 25 years as a band in 2017.

Their loyal following has grown over the years as the Fade Kings performed at venues like Limestone City Bluesfest in Kingston, Prince Edward County Jazz Festival, Cobourg and Belleville Waterfront Festivals, Westben Festival Arts Theatre, The Waring House, wineries in Prince Edward County and other venues throughout the Greater Quinte area.

Formed in 1992, the band has developed a distinct sound known for its solid grooves, compelling melodies, strong musicianship, and vocals. The Fade Kings perform a great mix of well-crafted material covering the Blues, R&B, Jazz and Classic Rock genres.

“The Fade Kings do anything but fade,” says Ron Dickenson, Buff Blues, CFRC-FM. “They positively wail! A solid group of mighty fine musicians, they were a big hit with the crowd at the Limestone City Blues Festival. They obviously enjoy playing together, and they do it so well, producing music that you just want to get up and dance to.”

Dedicated to giving back to the communities they live, work and play in, The Fade Kings, Quinte Arts Council members, play many fundraising events for local charitable organizations and causes that are important to the band.

On Saturday July 15 , from 7pm to 11pm in Brighton, The Fade Kings will play the “Rum Runners Ball”. This fundraising event supports the restoration of the Presqu’ile Point Lighthouse in association with the Presqu’ile Point Lighthouse Preservation Society.

For more information about The Fade Kings, visit www.fadekings.com.