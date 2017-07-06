Joyce Higgs on “Catharine Parr Traill and Canadian Wildflowers”
Though Catharine Parr Traill suffered untold deprivation and misery in the backwoods of Canada she insisted that “The sight of green things is life to me”.
The Cramahe Horticultural Society welcomed Joyce Higgs who has made a study of Catharine and of the Canadian wildflowers she revered.
Catharine married Thomas Traill in 1832 and emigrated to Upper Canada, close to her brother near Peterborough. Her book, “The Backwoods of Canada” published in 1836, chronicles her experiences – those of an English gentlewoman in the untamed wilderness of Upper Canada. As time went on, Catharine grew to love the flora and fauna of her new home, and in 1868 she published “Canadian Wild Flowers” followed in 1885 by “Studies of Plant Life in Canada” with its beautiful horticultural sketches. In the “Canadian Settler’s Guide” Catharine shared her myriad survival skills in housing, feeding, doctoring and educating her family, which included the survivors of her 9 children. Catharine published her last book at the age of 83 and died at 97, in 1899.
Ms. Higgs presented 16 of the most common Canadian wildflowers, most of which have medicinal properties. It is important to note that the word “heritage” indicates a plant that existed pre-1945 while “native” connotes the era of Pre–European contact . Catharine, through her own ingenuity and her friendship with the local Chippewa people ( Ojibwe), became a talented herbalist, able to exploit the land which was “savage and grand in its primeval beauty”. Though homesick for the genteel manners of her native land, Catharine had to admit that “filled with the love of Nature, my heart forgot for the time the love of home”. She appears to have been the poster child for adaptation.
The sixteen commonly named wildflowers are as follows:
Black-eyed Susan is a handsome drought tolerant annual, perennial (or biannual) which beckons bees and butterflies
Bloodroot is found on the margins of the forest and is an early Spring bloomer
Blue Flag Iris is the official flower of Québec (fleur de lis) which prefers shade and exudes lovely hues of blue and purple
Butterfly Weed is a host for monarch butterflies. It is showy scarlet/orange and is commonly found in this area on Highway 45 near Alderville
Canadian Bellflower is very easy to grow with white, violet and blue flowers. The Canadian cultivar is more robust than its UK cousin which is native to Scotland
Canadian Columbine thrives on neglect in poor soil, though it looks very delicate. It grows among rocky outcrops and is important to local fauna, bees and hummingbirds
Cardinal flower is a profuse bloomer in Summer. It is actually a red version of the lobelia, which is rare in the UK but locally, grows on the banks of the Otonabee River
Lupin displays beautifully in its wild state. One often sees whole fallow fields displaying the tall azure blue, white and purple stately spikes. Karner blue butterflies feed on nectar from many different types of flowers, but their larvae can only survive on the leaves of the Lupin
Marsh Marigold presents a splendid field of cloth of gold. It needs low, wet ground found in drainage ditches. It is a Spring ephemeral, which refers to perennial plants that emerge quickly in the Spring and die back to their underground parts after a short growth and reproduction phase
Ontario Blazing Star is a liatris that favours dry hills and dried water courses. It has dark grass-like leaves and dense flower heads
Purple Corn Flower is a handsome ornamental which can be left for birds and used as decor after the Summer season
Sharp-lobed Hepatica loves a rock garden – it is the “first to appear in an old growth forest and its sweet flowers gladden the observer” – according to Catharine Parr Traill – it is essentially the same as the daisy in the UK
Virginia Creeper is a prolific grower – in fact don’t stand still too close to it. It climbs effortlessly and covers a myriad of visual sins. Catharine Parr Traill favoured it to cover her log cabin which she considered ugly. The Creeper has the distinction of continuing to grow unfazed by a severe haircut, which is necessary from time to time as it can “fall off” whatever it is climbing up due entirely to volume
Wild Bergamot is the magic ingredient in Earl Grey tea and is related to Bee Balm (Monarda). It thrives in grassy plains in much of North America
Wood Geranium is in the Cranesbill family. It blooms after the Spring flowers and is both ornamental and an astringent for a sore throat
Wild Rose (rosa bland) has the fragrance, colour and short life of its species. Beautiful and fleeting, it grows in meadows and prairies and is the closest to a thornless rose that exists.
The Cramahe Horticultural Society members are grateful to Ms. Higgs for the information provided and for reawakening an interest in reading Catharine Parr Traill’s books. Not only is Ms. Traill an accomplished author, illustrator, herbalist, mother, wife (of a delicate husband) and pioneer, but to all who knew her, a relentlessly pleasant and resourceful woman who personifies the tenacity, courage and ingenuity of the settlers of this part of Ontario.
