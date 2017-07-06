Ms. Higgs presented 16 of the most common Canadian wildflowers, most of which have medicinal properties. It is important to note that the word “heritage” indicates a plant that existed pre-1945 while “native” connotes the era of Pre–European contact . Catharine, through her own ingenuity and her friendship with the local Chippewa people ( Ojibwe), became a talented herbalist, able to exploit the land which was “savage and grand in its primeval beauty”. Though homesick for the genteel manners of her native land, Catharine had to admit that “filled with the love of Nature, my heart forgot for the time the love of home”. She appears to have been the poster child for adaptation.

The sixteen commonly named wildflowers are as follows:

Black-eyed Susan is a handsome drought tolerant annual, perennial (or biannual) which beckons bees and butterflies

Bloodroot is found on the margins of the forest and is an early Spring bloomer

Blue Flag Iris is the official flower of Québec (fleur de lis) which prefers shade and exudes lovely hues of blue and purple

Butterfly Weed is a host for monarch butterflies. It is showy scarlet/orange and is commonly found in this area on Highway 45 near Alderville

Canadian Bellflower is very easy to grow with white, violet and blue flowers. The Canadian cultivar is more robust than its UK cousin which is native to Scotland

Canadian Columbine thrives on neglect in poor soil, though it looks very delicate. It grows among rocky outcrops and is important to local fauna, bees and hummingbirds