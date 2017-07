The Big Apple presents Classic Car Show + Shine!

Saturday August 19th

Car Show 10am – 4pm

Elvis, Orbison, Buddy Holly ! Featuring Garry Wesley, award winning Elvis, and Ian Roy and Jeff Scott.

Licensed Picnic Tent!

LUNCH: Between 12:30pm – 2pm

Show 2pm

DINNER: Between 5:30 – 7pm

Show 7pm

Show Only $25

Dinner & Show $39.95

Tickets available at The Big Apple, 262 Orchard Road, Colborne

Also available at Zap Records, 45 King St East, Cobourg