Music in the Square continues this evening with Clan Hannigan – a popular local group bringing us that East Coast/Celtic sound!

Join us at 6:30pm, don’t forget your lawn chair!

50/50 Draws & more, come visit Victoria Square in Downtown Colborne!

SUMMER LINE UP CONTINUES:

July 13 – The Return of Buddy Holly

July 20 – The Offbeats

July 27 – Gord McGee & The Blue Sky Fliers

August 3 – Ian Roy

August 10 – The Bay City Band

August 17 – James Ryce & Top Shelf

August 24 – Beach Party Boys

Thanks to all previous sponsors who have made the 2017 line-up possible!