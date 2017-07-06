Music in the Square continues this evening with Clan Hannigan – a popular local group bringing us that East Coast/Celtic sound!
Join us at 6:30pm, don’t forget your lawn chair!
50/50 Draws & more, come visit Victoria Square in Downtown Colborne!
SUMMER LINE UP CONTINUES:
July 13 – The Return of Buddy Holly
July 20 – The Offbeats
July 27 – Gord McGee & The Blue Sky Fliers
August 3 – Ian Roy
August 10 – The Bay City Band
August 17 – James Ryce & Top Shelf
August 24 – Beach Party Boys
Thanks to all previous sponsors who have made the 2017 line-up possible!
Leave a Reply