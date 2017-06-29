Refreshments to be provided thanks to the generosity of the Colborne Tim Hortons.

Event Details : Canadian Citizenship Ceremony

Date: Friday, August 4th, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.

Location: The Keeler Centre 80 Division Street, Colborne, ON K0K 1S0

The Township of Cramahe Canada 150 Committee, together with Northumberland County, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), are pleased to announce that newcomers from countries throughout the world will officially become Canadian at a citizenship ceremony hosted at the Keeler Centre in Colborne on Friday, August 4th. This ceremony is one of a series of events marking Canada 150 celebrations in Cramahe and throughout Northumberland.

“As we celebrate Canada 150, I encourage you to reflect on what it means to be Canadian –the responsibilities we share and the rights we enjoy – and celebrate living in Canada, a country recognized around the world for its opportunity, inclusiveness and diversity,” added The Honourable

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

As the final step to obtaining citizenship, the Citizenship Ceremony welcomes new Canadians, and highlights the rights and responsibilities of being a Canadian. Participants take the Oath of Citizenship and obtain a citizenship certificate. Members of the public and the media are invited to attend this celebration.

Cramahe Mayor and County Councillor Marc Coombs noted “This is a real honour to be able to host this ceremony in Colborne as part of our Canada 150 celebrations. This event will be open to the public to come and watch so I encourage everyone to attend this exciting moment in the lives of these new Canadians.”