Come out every Thursday night to watch fastball at Memorial Park in Colborne 6:30 & 8:15.

Submission by Mary Ainsworth

Alex Rutherford Jr. (Curly) and a few family members and friends have revised the Rutherflo men’s fastball team to play in the old Colborne men’s fastball league once again on Thursday evenings at memorial Park in Colborne with some players never having played fastball or having not played in years.

A long family history involving both men’s and women’s fastball has inspired Rutherford to start up again after a few year’s off to give the Cobourg Legion’s Bantam and Midget teams somewhere to gain experience and have fun playing fastball. These two young teams would’ve had nowhere else to play to get ready for their elimination rounds.

There have been a few hiccups and the Weatherman​ has not always cooperated, however, the league has managed to get a few games in at 6:30 and 8:15 pm on Thursday’s​.

1 June – Cobourg Bantams beat Rutherflo 12-10

Bantams Tucker Firth – 3 singles, John Kellar – 1 double and 1 single, Graehme Whitehead – 2 singles

Rutherflos Riley Minife – home run and double, Elliot Deseure – triple, Brandon Cane – home run and single

1 June – Cobourg Bantams tie Cobourg Midgets

Bantams Chase O’Halloran – double and triple

Midgets Taylor Hoogwerf – single and double, Chase Cotter – double

8 June – Rutherflos beat Midgets 11 – 5

22 June – Cobourg Bantams tie Rutherflo 7 – 7

Bantams John Kellar – single ads triple

Rutherflos Jason Post – 2 singles and 1 double, Riley Minifie – home run, Corry Mattson – single

22 June – Cobourg Bantams beat Cobourg Midgets 8 – 5

Bantams Tucker Firth – home run and 2 singles

Midgets Brady James – home run, Anthony Gagovski – 2 singles