CANADA DAY at Music In The Square 2017! Happy 150!
Thursday, June 29th with Todd Nolan and Friends – Country Bluegrass with an edge!
Formerly with South Mountain, Todd and his friends bring that “classic country” sound to the Square.
50/50 Draw and remember to bring your chairs & enjoy! See you Thursday!
Cramahe Canada Day celebration 4:30 to 6:30
NEXT UP IN THE SUMMER LINE UP:
July 6 – Clan Hannigan
July 13 – The Return of Buddy Holly
July 20 – The Offbeats
July 27 – Gord McGee & The Blue Sky Fliers
August 3 – Ian Roy
August 10 – The Bay City Band
August 17 – James Ryce & Top Shelf
August 24 – Beach Party Boys
Thanks to all previous sponsors who have made the 2017 line-up possible!
