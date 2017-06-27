CANADA DAY at Music In The Square 2017! Happy 150!



Thursday, June 29th with Todd Nolan and Friends – Country Bluegrass with an edge!

Formerly with South Mountain, Todd and his friends bring that “classic country” sound to the Square.

50/50 Draw and remember to bring your chairs & enjoy! See you Thursday!

Cramahe Canada Day celebration 4:30 to 6:30

NEXT UP IN THE SUMMER LINE UP:

July 6 – Clan Hannigan

July 13 – The Return of Buddy Holly

July 20 – The Offbeats

July 27 – Gord McGee & The Blue Sky Fliers

August 3 – Ian Roy

August 10 – The Bay City Band

August 17 – James Ryce & Top Shelf

August 24 – Beach Party Boys

Thanks to all previous sponsors who have made the 2017 line-up possible!