Rotary Club of Colborne Presents Memorial Education Bursary

Photo Above: Rotary Club of Colborne President, Lee Clement, Bursary winner, Kate Shewman, Rotarian, Jim Williams, Mark & Liz Shewman (missing from photo Rotarian Morris Tait)

It was with great pleasure Rotary Club of Colborne presented the Rotary Club of Colborne Bursary in Memory of Gord Hoselton at its most recent meeting to Kate Shewman. With her proud parents, Mark & Liz Shewman, in attendance the graduate of East Northumberland Secondary School presented to the club the bursary application she prepared which detailed the graduates high school career and outlined her dedication to her pursuit of post-secondary education.

The $1000 bursary is awarded annually to an area student who is graduating high school and pursuing a post-secondary education. The student must exemplify the spirit of Rotary, with service above self, to their community and also show a strong dedication their academics and school community. The bursary is paid directly to the students post secondary institution and can be a welcome relief to the mounting tuition feels associated with higher education.

This September Ms. Shewman will be attending St. Lawrence College is a College of Applied Arts and Technology in Kingston in the Practical Nursing Program in pursuit of a career in healthcare. The Rotary Club of Colborne wishes all the best to Ms. Shewman in her continued education and career goals and looks forward to meeting again this energetic and exciting young woman in the near future.

