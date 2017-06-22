The Cramahe Studio Tour Committee are excited to let you know about their inaugural and historic event: Cramahe Studio Tour!
WHEN: August 5 and 6th, 2017 from 10 am to 5 pm
WHERE: 14 studio locations in Cramahe Township
The artists and artisans include painters, potters, photographers and more are all within the township and warmly invite you to visit their creative spaces and view the wide variety of talent in our community!
A big thanks to the Cramahe Canada 150 Committee for sponsoring the event’s brochure.
For more info, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/cramahestudiotour
