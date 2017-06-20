“My dad had horses when I was a teenager and they have been a love since as far back as I remember. For all my life I have helped/saved/rescued all types of animals.” Christa Luckett

This post has been compiled from sections of an email sent to Cramahe Now in response to a query addressed to Christa Luckett’s (a Colborne resident) about her experience buying and caring for a horse with obvious health issues.

The horse is due to be euthanised June 21. The author has found others on Facebook that have had similar negative experiences buying horses from the same supplier.

The opinions expressed are those of the author of the email. Cramahe Now has done no investigative work on this report and extends no judgement. Cramahe Now presents the stories of the resident as her own opinion to the matter. It is not the intention of this organization to pass judgement on these very serious matters. Articles that do have an obvious bias are intended to promote the good will of its subjects and their interests and are not to be seen in the same light as investigative journalism.

~ Ed

Responses to our questions provided by Christa Luckett

“I purchased the horse (named Buceph) from a kill pen believing as so many do that I am saving a horse from the cruel fate of slaughter. He came from a kill pen in Louisiana.”

“You see these people sell hundreds, maybe even thousands of horses a month”

“I expected them to be somewhat trustworthy.”

“There were videos posted of the horse walking and trotting and they would be speaking in the background about how great the horse was and how healthy he was.”

“To make the matters more complex they have a local vet in their back pocket… (who) check(s) on the horse and they pass it as physically fine.”

“The cruel truth is, so many people drug their horses…there are even injections for 30 days, so you can go see a horse and he is calm, healthy, running around and by the time you get him home, he is crazy, wild, sick and injured.”

“Having the vet go and check on him, I believed I would have someone reputable on my side. I have since found out that the vet has been pretty much proven…does not even go to…..he has sent documents with horses with the wrong sex, markings. The vet claims to microchip them and upon arrival to other people’s houses no microchip has been found.”

“There are thousands of us who belong to a Facebook group who collectively are trying to shut this place down.”

“We have contacted every authority possible in the US and around Louisiana who could possibly help us. Every time I talk to yet another person, they tell me, they are fully aware of what is going on there but there is too much red tape for them to shut them down.”

“Since his arrival, I have spent maybe $1000 on vet bills… I have only had him 5 months and I am paying for only pain meds. His price was $3500 US. The shipping was another $2000.”

“He is being put down because he is not responding to the pain medication anymore and it is cruel to try and keep him going. He is also 17 years older than the vet stated on his paperwork.”

“If the horse was priced properly to his condition and represented truthfully I would have still taken him as that’s what I do.”

“The hopes of being refunded any of my money are quite slim but maybe we can prevent another hundred people from being robbed and also prevent horses from (arriving at) that horrendous place.”

“They starve them, don’t provide clean water. There are videos of horses laying and dying in the pens. The thought of the place makes me sick.”

“The thought of my Buceph being there starved and in tremendous pain makes me even sicker. He arrived emaciated and 500 lbs under weight.”

“My boy walks sideways like a crab and leans terribly to the side. Since he was left to his own devices to heal he has learned how to compensate for his damages by standing at awkward angles.”

“There is speculation that he was hit by a car as a carriage horse. His shoulder is at an awkward angle. As well there was evidence of an injury to his poll.”