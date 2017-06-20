Kick off the season on Thursday, June 22nd with Ginny McIlmoyle and SweetGrass – Country Bluegrass with an edge!

Join us at 5pm for a pay-as-you-go BBQ provided by Black Dress Catering followed by 2 hours of lively music as only this group can do!

Bring your chair & enjoy! See you Thursday!

SUMMER LINE UP:

June 29 – Todd Nolan and Friends

July 6 – Clan Hannigan

July 13 – The Return of Buddy Holly

July 20 – The Offbeats

July 27 – Gord McGee & The Blue Sky Fliers

August 3 – Ian Roy

August 10 – The Bay City Band

August 17 – James Ryce & Top Shelf

August 24 – Beach Party Boys

Thanks to all previous sponsors who have made the 2017 line-up possible!