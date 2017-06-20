Kick off the season on Thursday, June 22nd with Ginny McIlmoyle and SweetGrass – Country Bluegrass with an edge!
Join us at 5pm for a pay-as-you-go BBQ provided by Black Dress Catering followed by 2 hours of lively music as only this group can do!
Bring your chair & enjoy! See you Thursday!
SUMMER LINE UP:
June 29 – Todd Nolan and Friends
July 6 – Clan Hannigan
July 13 – The Return of Buddy Holly
July 20 – The Offbeats
July 27 – Gord McGee & The Blue Sky Fliers
August 3 – Ian Roy
August 10 – The Bay City Band
August 17 – James Ryce & Top Shelf
August 24 – Beach Party Boys
Thanks to all previous sponsors who have made the 2017 line-up possible!
