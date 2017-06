This year Cramahe Township is holding it’s Canada Day celebrations on Thursday June 29th.

They will be held in Victoria Square in Colborne from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. There is a free BBQ and cake along with games for the kids.

This is followed at 6:30pm by the regular Thursday evening Music in the Square concert.

The singing of O Canada and cutting the cake will commence at 6pm sharp.

Hope to see you there celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday!