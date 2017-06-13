Cramahe Fire Calls May 2017

Public Communication is a key tool of engagement for Municipality of Cramahe Fire Service. We continue to strive to provide the best service possible for our community.
Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Township of Cramahe Fire service, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer fire service responds to.
For more information please contact:
Larry Dadson
Chief Fire Prevention Officer
Township of Cramahe Fire Department
Admin: 905-355-2821 ex. 225
TOWNSHIP OF CRAMAHE FIRE CALLS FOR MAY 2017
