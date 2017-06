Recent community dog walks in the Northumberland Forest and via the Purina Dog Walk the Apple Blossom Tyme Festival in Colborne were a huge success for the Colborne & District Lions Club. The community service group as able to fight off bad weather on May 27th & 28th and host the events which raised a total of $30,579.86 over the two days.

An amazing result for the small volunteer orgainzation!

For more information about the club visit the website here COLBORNE & DISTRICT LIONS