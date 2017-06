Not just any ol’ horse show!

Fundraising Jackpot Barrel Race and Vendor Show June 4th.

Vendors range from horses to houses!

Silent auction table and 50/50 draw!

CHILL ZONE with icy treats!

Also graciously accepting empties for bottle drive.

This fundraiser is to help raise money to send Cierra Boniface to Youth Worlds Barrel Racing in Perry Georgia July 22 to 29th.

For more information, contact Lenore: 905 376 0829