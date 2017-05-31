WHAT IS CAMP LIFT?
At Camp LIFT we introduce young ladies to non-traditional careers for women, we challenge each individual to recognize their own uniqueness, strength, and abilities to “Light the Fire Within”
Visit VISIT THE WEBSITE HERE for information including link to the application forms for Camp Lift. Applications due June 1st!
Camp Lift strives to provide young ladies with an interactive training experience through fire service related skills to build confidence, encourage teamwork and promote interpersonal skill development. This camp will be available to young women aged 11-13.
By exposing young women to non-traditional careers, Camp Lift, will challenge each individual to recognize their own uniqueness, strengths, and abilities to “light the fire within”.
Applications can be emailed to info@campliftgirls.com, hand delivered or mailed to Cramahe Township Fire Department at 232 Purdy Road, PO Box 742, Colborne, K0K 1S0. Applications are due June 1st, 2017.
Due to anticipated high interest, completion of this application does not guarantee your child a spot at Camp LIFT. There are only 20 spaces available in the program. Applicants will be notified about their status in the program via email/phone by June 20th 2017. Each participant will receive an acceptance letter with the camp details on what to bring, drop off and pick up times etc.
