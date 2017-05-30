Students from left to right are Laurisa Davey, Kendra McReelis-Fox, Sam Short, Faith Walton, & Julia Koehl.

On Saturday, May 27th the Colborne Public School Drumline and Oak Ridge Percussion traveled to Toronto to compete in the Canadian Drumline Association’s Ontario Provincial Championships.

Colborne Public School won the intermediate classification over St. Marcellinus Secondary School while Oak Ridge Percussion placed second in premier class to St. Michael’s College School. May has been a whirlwind month for both groups as they were competing in the Quebec Provincial Championships just two weeks ago. In Montreal, Oak Ridge Percussion placed first in premier class while Colborne Public School took second in intermediate class.

Students in the Colborne Public School Drumline are in grades 5-8 while Oak Ridge Percussion consists almost entirely of former Colborne Public School students who now attend East Northumberland Secondary School.

For more information about our competitions please visit www.canadiandrumlineassociation.org

— CM