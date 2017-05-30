Proceeds from this year’s event will support the purchase of a Digital Mammography Unit for the Clay & Elaine Ellio Women’s Health Centre.

Darren Lawn of King’s Plate Catering will host in the Castleton Town Hall and Donna Rusaw of Black Dress Catering will host in the Colborne Gazebo. The events will occur with the support of the Colborne Rotary, the Colborne Legion Branch 187, the Colborne and District Lions, and the Township of Cramahe. Drop in for a coffee and make a donation! Tax receipts will be sent to those who make a donation of $20 or more. Envelopes for that purpose will be available at the 2 coffee locations.

This is the first time our area has made a public participation opportunity to this important fundraiser for our local hospital, NHH. We hope to see you there!