Doors Open Northumberland is back the first weekend of June to offer access to 19 unique locations across the County, free of charge! This event provides visitors of all ages the opportunity to discover some of Northumberland County’s finest architecture, cultural centres and trailblazing farms and gardens.

The two-day event will highlight the heritage and beauty of many pre-confederation buildings in Northumberland County as well as various new and revitalized buildings and ventures born of the innovative spirit of County residents.

This year’s venues focus on 4 themes:

· Pre-Confederation Architecture

· Sustainable Innovations

· Local Heritage and Culture, and

· Rural Delights

Visitors can explore by theme or mix and match venues to create their own unique Doors Open experience!

Delve into local history with passionate historians in Brighton, Campbellford and Cobourg, hike the trails of Ganaraska Forest, get down on the farm in Port Hope and Hamilton Township, and don’t just drive by the beautiful buildings in your community – drop in and explore!

A complete listing of sites, including hours is available on the Doors Open Northumberland County web page at http://www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/ events/northumberland-county.aspx.

Most venues are open from 10am to 4pm June 3-4, but hours do vary so

visitors are advised to check the dates and times for each venue when

planning their trip so they don’t miss any venues on their must-see list. Site brochures are available at local Municipal offices and at each participating venue on event days.

For more information:

Abigail Miller

Corporate Records and Archival Services Coordinator

Northumberland County

Phone: 905-372-3329 x2242

Email: archives@northumberlandcounty.ca

Web: www.northumberlandcounty.ca