Story and photo by Ted Amsden

Sean Scally, semi-retired photographer who produces short videos and is actively involved in many artistic projects in the Belleville and Trenton area, who lives on a quiet street north of Trenton, is helping Heritage Cramahe present local history in an imaginative and vibrant manner in tune with the spirit of Canada 150 and Cramahe 225.

He is the producer and videographer of three episodes that highlight important historical persons in the area. Charles S. Rutherford VC MC MM, Colborne’s Canadian War Hero. Miss E.J. Padginton, longest serving postmistress in Canada. Violet Milstead Warren, a female aviation pioneer.

According to Sean, “The John Rutherford VC Cross recipient video was produced for Northumberland Goes to War at the Art Gallery of Northumberland. Barrie Wood, actor in it and a member of committee wrote the script.” It debuted in November 2016.

The next one is scheduled for a gala at the first of August about EJ Padginton who never married but corresponded with soldiers during the Boer War and the two World Wars according to Sean. She was on the job for an amazing 70 years.

He says that video has been shot and contains a lot of images and letters.

The video about Violet Milstead is still in the planning stages and no release date has been decided at this point. A female flyer during the Second World War and afterwards a pioneering bush pilot her life is a fascinating tale of accomplishment and dare.

Each segment is about 12 minutes long. All will be on YouTube. At present, only the first is available. Heritage Cramahe Moment: Charles Smith Rutherford VC – YouTube

Sean won the award for Best Local Film in The Downtown Belleville Doc Fest March 2017. For more info about him go to Sean Scally – YouTube